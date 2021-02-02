New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Godinger Duet Stackable Decanter w/ 2 Glasses
$32 $80
free shipping

You'd pay $9 more via Walmart or Wayfair. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 12.76" x 3.43" x 3.43"
  • each glass holds 8 oz.
  • decanter holds 4.75 oz.
  • lead crystal
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Godinger
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register