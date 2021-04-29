That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most sellers charge at least $49. Buy Now at Macy's
- two 8.5-oz. glasses
- decanter holds 8 ounces
- lead crystal
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- each bowl measures 3.15" x 2.85"
- 8 bowls and 8 teaspoons
- hand wash
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "AZ2DNX7C" for 55% off (a savings of $10). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SondikoDirt via Amazon.
- Butane gas is not included.
- adjustable flame
- continuous flame mode
- refillable
- finger guard
- safety lock
- Model: 8541884235
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get it for $3 less than Kmart charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Holds 16 oz.
- Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and pre-heated oven safe
Save on almost 1,000 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Better yet, coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off around half the available items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Atlanta Braves MVP Cap for $19.59 after code "FRIEND" (low by $9).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- measures 3.25" x 6.75" x 8.6"
- universal fit
Macy's takes up to half off a wide range of sofas, desks, mattresses, patio sets, and more – and two-thirds of the 68,000 items on sale get an extra 10% off via coupon code "FRIEND". Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping on larger items varies wildly – generally, orders of $999 or more get free shipping, and it otherwise starts around $15.
- Curbside pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner for $674.10 via code "FRIEND" + $40 s&h ($395 off).
Sign In or Register