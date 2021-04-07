New
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Godinger Dublin Crystal Champagne Flute 8-Pack
$32 $94
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $16, and at $4 per glass, it's a really low price for crystal champagne flutes. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
