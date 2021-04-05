That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Macy's
- 4 bowls measuring 4.63" x 2.25" each
- non-leaded crystal
- hand-wash only
-
Expires 4/12/2021
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Save on over 170 cookware items from big brands such as All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, Greenpan, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Eiffel Tower 8-oz. Petite Cocotte With Lid for $19.96 (low by $6).
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
It's $34 under our mention from January, $191 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or orders over $25 ship for free.
- 1.5- and 2-quart canisters
- silicone gaskets
- metal clamps
That's $6 under our February mention, $55 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Brown Leather.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
Sign In or Register