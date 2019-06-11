New
Macy's · 50 mins ago
Godinger Dublin 7-Piece Whiskey Set
$21
pickup at Macy's
It's the best price we could find by $20

Macy's offers the Godinger Dublin 7-Piece Whiskey Set for $29.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" drops it to $20.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. It includes a 25-oz. decanter and six 11-oz. glasses.

Also available is a 5-Piece Set for the same price after coupon. That's $3 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) It includes a 24-oz. decanter and four 8-oz. glasses.
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Godinger
