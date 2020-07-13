New
Ends Today
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Godinger Dublin 4-Piece Bowl Set
$8 $25
pickup at Macy's

That's a buck under our December mention, $17 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (In-store pickup is also available.)
Features
  • 4 bowls measuring 4.63" x 2.25" each
  • non-leaded crystal
  • hand-wash only
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Godinger
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register