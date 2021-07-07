Godinger Crystalware at Macy's: 50% off + extra 25% off
New
Macy's · 19 mins ago
Godinger Crystalware at Macy's
50% off + extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "JULY" to save an extra 25% off already discounted serveware, barware, glassware, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pictured is the Godinger Dublin Crystal Serveware Collection from $5.99 after coupon.
  • Opt for in-store pickup, or pad your order to $25 or more to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY"
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register