Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Godinger Chaddsford 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
$24 $80
free shipping w/ Prime

It's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FLASH" to drop the price to $24.
  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
Features
  • available in Slate
  • dishwasher- and microwave-safe
  • four 10.75" dinner plates
  • four 8.75" salad plates
  • four 9" pasta bowls
  • four 6" cereal bowls
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Godinger
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
ali998
$48 not $24
17 min ago