Godinger Alora 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for $24

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to drop the price to $76 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- four 10.25” dinner plates
- four 7.5” salad plates
- four 6” bowls
- four 3.5” mugs
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
Apply code "SUMMER" to save an extra 15% on this collection of stemware (from $34), serveware (from, $19), and barware (from $34). Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 ship for free, otherwise a $10.95 fee applies (in-store pickup may also be available).
- Pictured is the Godinger 5-Piece Dublin Whiskey Set for $51 after the code.
With coupon code "FRIEND", it's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most sellers charge at least $48. Buy Now at Macy's
- two 8.5-oz. glasses
- decanter holds 8 ounces
- lead crystal
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to take $39 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- 24-oz. decanter
- four 8-oz. glasses
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24% Lead Crystal
- measures 14" x 11"
- Model: 25973
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Apply coupon code "KLMWI2X6" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
- The 17" x 32", 17" x 59" 2-Pack drops to $28 after coupon code.
- Sold by seven six home via Amazon.
- 0.5" thickness
- nonslip bottom
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mudeela Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable
- 8 tiers
- fits in cabinet
- Model: 8541990621
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off marked items here, making it the best general sale we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for $34.99 after coupon (low by $5).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register