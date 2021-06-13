Godinger Alora 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for $24
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Godinger Alora 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
$24 $35
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to drop the price to $76 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
  • four 10.25” dinner plates
  • four 7.5” salad plates
  • four 6” bowls
  • four 3.5” mugs
  • dishwasher- and microwave-safe
  • Expires 6/15/2021
