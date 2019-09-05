Personalize your DealNews Experience
Newegg offers God of War for PlayStation 4 for $24.99. Coupon code "EMCTDVE22" cuts that to $12.49. With $3.99 for shipping, that's $13 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $11.) Buy Now
