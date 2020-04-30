Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $39 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShenZhenShi Jing Wei Shi
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Remember the good ol' days when your parent would give you an at-home haircut just in time for school photo day? Now a whole new generation can experience the thrill of hearing, "I'll just keep cutting until it's straight." (Spoiler alert: That phrase continues until you're out of hair.) At least with this haircut kit, you'll have proper tools for it instead of utility drawer scissors, and you'll be saving $26. That's $26 you can pay to your stylist for hush money. Buy Now at BrandsMart USA
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Just answer a few question to get your free bottle. Shop Now at Facebook
