Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Goal Zero Sherpa 50 Power Pack w/ Inverter
$80 $250
free shipping

That's $170 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 5200mAh Li-NMC Battery
  • 3-prong wall-style outlet
  • 1 USB port
  • 110-volt AC
  • Model: 42042
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Power Banks B&H Photo Video Goal Zero
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register