Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 50 mins ago
Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Panel
$50 $80
free shipping

Make Greta Thunberg proud and make a savings of at least $27. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 7-watt power output
  • USB & 8mm power pack ports
  • Directly charge small electronics
  • Kickstand for optimal positioning
  • Model: 11800
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/2/2020
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tools & Hardware B&H Photo Video Goal Zero
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register