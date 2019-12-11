Open Offer in New Tab
GoSpider 350W Fully Foldable Electric Bike/Scooter
$699 w/ $210 Rakuten Credit
free shipping

It's $100 under what Walmart charges, even without counting the Rakuten credit. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It comes with around $210 in Rakuten credit.
  • You'll get 3.5 hours of use out of one charge.
  • It has a top speed of 19 miles per hour.
  • It folds into one wheel.
