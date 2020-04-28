Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $100 off and includes everything you'll need for a water shoot. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Big savings on a wide range of Nikon lenses, cameras, and gear. Shop Now at eBay
That's $43 less than you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Buy Now at Canon
That's $148 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Canon
That's at least $32 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most stores charge around $160. Buy Now at Canon
It's the best discount range at B&H we've seen on a full selection of Apple products, including Macbooks, Apple Watches, iPads, Mac minis, iMacs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
While at home, why not save on some tech essentials? Printers start at $39, office chairs at $100, and last-year's MacBooks at $900. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save $100 and record all your high action moments with this sweet GoPro HERO8 bundle. Buy Now at Costco
