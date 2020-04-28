Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
GoPro The Handler Bundle for HERO7
$249 $349
free shipping

That's $100 off and includes everything you'll need for a water shoot. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • GoPro HERO7 Black action camera
  • rechargeable battery
  • The Handler floating hand grip
  • microSD card
  • USB charging cable
  • several mounts
  • Casey camera case
  • Model: CHDAB-702
