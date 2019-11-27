Open Offer in New Tab
GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Action Camera
$335
free shipping

That's $15 under our mention from three days ago and the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by 6ave Electronics via Rakuten
  • Apply coupon code "AVE60" to get this deal.
Features
  • 4K video capture
  • 12-megapixel photo resolution
  • intuitive touch screen
  • voice control
  • advanced noise suppression
  • WiFi waterproof up to 33 feet
  • Model: CHDHX-801
  • Code "AVE60"
