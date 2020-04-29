Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Action Camera
$299 $399
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from last month, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Many retailers are matching this price or charge within a couple bucks.
Features
  • 4K video capture
  • 12MP photo resolution
  • touch screen & voice control
  • advanced noise suppression
  • WiFi
  • waterproof up to 33 feet
  • Model: CHDHX-801
