Best Buy · 45 mins ago
GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Action Camera Bundle
$350 for My Best Buy members
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Sign in to a My Best Buy member account to get this price. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Bundle includes the camera, 32GB microSD card, spare battery, head strap, and GoPro Shorty Handgrip / Selfie-Stick / Tripod.
Features
  • 4K video capture & 12MP photo resolution
  • touchscreen and voice control
  • advanced noise suppression
  • WiFi
  • waterproof up to 33 feet
  • Model: CHDRB-801
