2" touchscreen LCD

4K video capture at 30fps

10-megapixel photo resolution

WiFi

waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing

ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera bundled with a SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSD Card for $254.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. The camera features: