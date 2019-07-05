New
GoPro Hero7 Black 4K Action Camera
$289 $349
6ave Electronics via Rakuten offers the GoPro Hero7 Black 4K Action Camera for $339.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $288.57. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $60.) Buy Now
Features
  • 2" touchscreen LCD
  • 4K video capture at 60fps
  • 12-megapixel photo resolution at 30fps
  • WiFi waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
