B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
GoPro Hero7 Black 4K Action Camera
$229 $329
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and a low by $66 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's matched at GoPro direct
Features
  • 2" touchscreen LCD
  • 4K video capture at 60fps
  • 12-megapixel photo resolution at 30fps
  • WiFi
  • waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing
  • Model: CHDHX-701
