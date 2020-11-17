New
GoPro Hero 8 Black Action Camera Bundle
$290 for members $340
free shipping

That's $50 off list – you'd pay $10 more for the GoPro alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members pay $17 extra.
  • includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
  • 4K video and 12 MP photos
  • waterproof up to 33 feet
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • voice control
