Costco · 43 mins ago
$290 for members $340
free shipping
That's $50 off list – you'd pay $10 more for the GoPro alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Non-members pay $17 extra.
Features
- includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
- 4K video and 12 MP photos
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- voice control
Details
Expires 11/19/2020
GoPro · 11 hrs ago
GoPro HERO9 20MP Action Camera w/ 1-Yr. Subscription, 32GB Card, & Case
$350 $500
free shipping
It's $50 less than what you'd pay for just the camera elsewhere. Buy Now at GoPro
Tips
- 1-Year Subscription to GoPro adds to cart for $49.99 (included in final price).
Features
- front LCD screen w/ live preview
- built-in mounting
- 1080p live streaming
- voice control
- Model: CHDHX-901
Costco · 1 wk ago
Costco Holiday Savings Event
Discounts on TVs, tech, appliances, more
free shipping
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
Tips
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Costco · 4 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro M1 2GHz 13.3" Laptop (2020)
preorders for $1,250 for members $1,300
free shipping
That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
Features
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Costco · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Tablet
$280 for members $380
$8 shipping
It's $20 under our mention from August and you'd pay the same price for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Available in Oxford Gray.
Features
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
Costco · 1 wk ago
Bio Bidet USPA 6800U Luxury Class Bidet Seat
$200 for members
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Available in Round or Elongated.
Features
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
