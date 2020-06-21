New
Costco · 46 mins ago
$290 for members $390
free shipping
That's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
- 4K video and 12 MP photos
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- voice control
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/21/2020
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Verizon Wireless · 3 days ago
Samsung Gear 360 4K Spherical VR Camera (2017)
$172 in cart $230
free shipping
That's a savings of $58 off list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
Features
- control the camera and edit and preview your videos from your smartphone
- DCI 4K 360 recording & live broadcasting
- dual 8.4MP CMOS sensors
- dual & single lens video/photo modes
- Model: SM-R210NZWVXAR
Costco · 4 wks ago
50-Stem Mother's Day Rose Bouqets
$40
free shipping
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
Costco · 2 wks ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 16" Retina Laptop (2019)
$2,100 $2,300
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
Features
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
Costco · 2 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$90 $130
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- In White Up to 5 hours' talk (or 6 hours music)
- Dual-microphone technology
- Includes three eartip and wingtip size
- Model: SM-R170NZWAXSA
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
GoPro Fusion 5.2K 360-Degree Action Camera
$200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by TTP Retail via Amazon
Features
- 18MP Spherical Photos
- Supports 5.2K and 3K Spherical Video
- 5.2K up to 30 fps, 3K up to 60 fps
- Ruggedized Body
- Waterproof to 16 feet
- Model: CHDHZ-103
Amazon · 1 day ago
GoPro Camera Accessory Adventure Kit
$29 $50
free shipping
Most sellers charge $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock June 8 but can be ordered now.
Features
- Handler Floating Hand Grip
- Head Strap
- QuickClip
- Model: AKTES-001
Sign In or Register