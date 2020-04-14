Open Offer in New Tab
Costco
GoPro Hero 8 Black Action Camera Bundle
$290 for members $390
free shipping

Save $100 and record all your high action moments with this sweet GoPro HERO8 bundle. Buy Now at Costco

  • This product is backordered, but you can still purchase for this price. It's expected to ship on 4/17.
Features
  • includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
  • 4K video and 12 MP photos
  • waterproof up to 33 feet
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • voice control
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
