Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 51 mins ago
GoPro HERO7 Black Handler Bundle
$235 $375
free shipping

That's a $140 savings off list price for a bundle that includes everything you'll need for a water shoot. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • GoPro HERO7 Black action camera
  • rechargeable battery
  • The Handler floating hand grip
  • microSD card
  • USB charging cable
  • several mounts
  • Casey camera case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Digital Camcorders B&H Photo Video GoPro
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register