GoPro Fusion 5.2K 360-Degree Action Camera
$255 $300
free shipping

Today only, ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the GoPro Fusion 5.2K 360° Action Camera for $299.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $254.96. With free shipping, that's $194 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $44.) Buy Now

  • This camera requires two microSD cards (not included) for operation (one for each camera to record video).
  • front and rear cameras for VR-style 360° spherical recording
  • 5.2K video capture at 30 fps, 3K at 60 fps
  • 18MP spherical photo capture
  • 4-channel 360° audio recording
  • voice and mobile app control
  • waterproof to 16 feet
  • Model: CHDHZ-103
