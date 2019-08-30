Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus Unisex 20" 7-Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $135.99. Plus, you'll bag $20.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $72 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI takes up to 25% off Cannondale bicycles. In-store pickup is required for most items. Kids' bikes start at $159.99, women's at $419.73, and unisex at $367.93. Shop Now
Ancheer via Amazon offers its Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike for $625.99 with $20 for shipping. That's $1,920 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike in Blue or Black for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BCA Men's 29" SC29 Mountain Bike in several colors (Gray pictured) for $124 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Ending today, Hasbro via Rakuten takes an extra 20% off select toys via coupon code "TOYS20." Plus, orders over $14.99 bag free shipping. Shop brands like Nerf, Marvel, Star Wars, and transformers. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25-Liter Cooler in Gray for $87.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $70.39. Plus, you'll bag $10.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $20 under our June mention and the best price we've seen. (It's currently a low by $43.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 250-watt High-Speed Folding Electric Scooter for $269.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $229.99. Plus, you'll bag $34.35 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
