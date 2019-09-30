Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $41 and the best we've ever seen. (We saw it without the points for $141 in our mention from almost a month ago.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: It now includes $22.35 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $92 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at REI
That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $1,920 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we've seen and low today by $60. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten
