GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike
$136 $170
free shipping

Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now

Features
  • Shimano 7 speed shifter
  • flexible double brakes
  • 19.5" tires
  • 178-lb. weight capacity
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 9/10/2019
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bicycling Rakuten GoPlus
