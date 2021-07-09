GoPlus 10-Foot Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $199
GoPlus 10-Foot Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$199 $250
Use coupon code "DNSP37470" for an extra $51 off and the lowest price we found by $59.

Features
  • EVA and drop-stitch measures 10-feet x 30" x 6", board weighs 24-lbs., and supports 440-lbs.
  • includes carry bag, adjustable paddle, fin, manual pump, and repair kit
  • Code "DNSP37470"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
