New
Rakuten · 16 mins ago
GoGroove Bluetooth Wireless Wood Speaker
$18 $20
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Accessory Genie via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "AG2B" to get this deal.
Features
  • Bluetooth 2.1
  • Digital clock / alarm
  • Frequency response of 90Hz to 20kHz
  • Model: GG-BLUESYNC-TYM
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AG2B"
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Speakers Rakuten GoGroove
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register