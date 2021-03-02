New
gogobird.com · 11 mins ago
Go Go Bird 102 RC Drone
$35
free shipping

With coupon code "GOGOBIRD15OFF", it's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at gogobird.com

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
Features
  • 2.4GHz wireless remote control
  • six-axis sensor
  • obstacle avoidance
  • up to 15 mins flight time per charge
  • remote requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GOGOBIRD15OFF"
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies gogobird.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register