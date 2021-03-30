New
gogobird.com · 1 hr ago
$30 $50
free shipping
Use code "$20OFF" to get this deal. That's $5 under our mention from four weeks ago and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at gogobird.com
Tips
- Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
Features
- 2.4GHz wireless remote control
- 6-axis sensor
- obstacle avoidance
- up to 15 mins flight time per charge
- remote requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Uluiky Electric Kart Racing Scooter w/ Flashing Lights
$395 $790
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9VM4MP57" for a savings of $395. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
Features
- 12-16-KM/H speed
- 8-10-KM/H mileage
- includes charger & toolkit
- 36V 3.6Ah lithium battery
- 143-lbs. maximum load limit
LEGO · 1 mo ago
LEGO Creator Colosseum Set
$550
free shipping
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
Tips
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
Features
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
Amazon · 6 days ago
LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R
$56 $70
free shipping
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
Amazon · 4 days ago
Cubot C3 Smart Watch
$29 $49
free shipping
Apply code "V4RMFCRO" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ju2mei USA via Amazon.
Features
- heart rate monitor, pedometer, sleep tracker, notifications
- 5ATM waterproof
- 5 watch faces
- Model:
Sign In or Register