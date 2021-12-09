New
SideDeal · 27 mins ago
$699 $800
free shipping
That's a low by at least $100. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- up to 20mph speeds
- Shimano 6 speed derailleur
- front shock suspension
- LED headlight
- Pedal Assist, Electric, Manual, or Walk mode
Details
