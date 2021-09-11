Apply coupon code "DNGLYN200" for the best price we could find by $109, and a savings of $1,395 off list. Buy Now at Ashford
- Swiss Made
- water resistant up to 330 feet
- chronograph and date
Score big savings on luxury brands, including Rolex, Parmigiani, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- See condition and warranty info on individual product pages.
At $145 under list, this is the lowest price we found by $71. Buy Now at Pricewaiter
- manual and automatic winding capabilities
- LumiBrite hands and markers
- 42.5mm stainless steel case
- textured silicone sport strap
- unidirectional rotating bezel
- water-resistant to 300 feet
- Model: SRPD93
With over 1,200 styles on offer, choose from brands such as Ted Baker London, Invicta, Citizen, Fossil, Kate Spade London, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- Aquaswiss Unisex Swissport G Steel Sporty Silicone 56mm Strap Watch for $249.97 ($750 off).
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- 330ft water resistance
- resin strap
- power saving
- Model: PRG-240-3C
Save upwards of $565 off list (and bag free shipping) after applying coupon code "DNCRDIR70" on a selection of over a dozen men's and women's sunglasses. Buy Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Christian Dior Evolution Women's Sunglasses for $70 (after code, low by $7).
Use coupon code "DNVS20" for a $120 savings on a variety of styles. Buy Now at Ashford
Sign In or Register