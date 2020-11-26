It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Classic 5 Pocket Design
- Stretch Fabric
- 5 colors available
- Plus sizes available
That's the best price we could find by $21 and a savings of $49 off list. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue Stone.
- It's also available in Bastion for $27.80 in most sizes.
- Stock and price may vary by size, some of which are expected back in stock by December 5.
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Medium Blue.
Sizes are limited in the lower prices (otherwise known as the cheap seats), but there are plenty of styles to choose from, at up to 85% off. Shop Now at Lucky Brand
- Shipping adds $10, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Lucky Brand Men's 363 Straight Jeans for $24.99 (low by $25).
That's an extra $30 off and a great price for these jeans. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Black Wash.
- Shipping adds $7, but orders over $50 (before the in-cart discount) get free shipping.
- Discount applies in cart.
Save on over 450 items, making gifting for friends and family of all tastes easy with electronics, TVs, smartwatches, clothing, shoes, small appliances, and more on offer. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG Gram 14" 1080p i7 Whiskey Lake Laptop for $799.99 (low by $150).
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases.
- Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
That's at least $70 less than the best price we could find elsewhere and a strong price for a 70" 4K TV in general. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- full array LED
- SmartCast
- Vizio IQ
- 1 USB port, 3 HDMI ports
- Model: V705-H13
That's $200 off and $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished system elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- 38.6" Acoustic Beam Soundbar
- Supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI Cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT/ZA
