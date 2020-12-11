New
Nordstrom Rack · 47 mins ago
Glomery Holiday Storage Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save 40 storage items for when it's time to say goodbye to your holiday decor. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Glomery Christmas Storage Bundle for $24.98 ($65 off list).
  • Select items bag an extra 50% off.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Seasonal/Holidays Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register