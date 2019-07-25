- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Globe Electric Flexx Multipurpose 6-in-1 Portable LED Lamp/ Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Solar Powered Motion Sensor Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Tonlin via Amazon offers the Yiger 12" LED Closet Light for $22.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "AMFSRO7E" to cut that to $11.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bestqool via Amazon offers its Bestqool 5W LED Solar Outdoor Lamp Post for $89.99. Coupon code "F6UNLXT4" drops that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from March, $45 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Progress Lighting Collection 6-Light Vanity Fixture in Brushed Nickel for $81.18 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now
Lamps Plus takes up to 50% off sale items for its Summer Sale. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.48 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products takes an extra 40% off a selection of chandeliers and lighting via coupon code "LIGHT40". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this 10-Foot High Speed Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further reference, we saw a single cable for a buck less in our mention from last November.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
Sign In or Register