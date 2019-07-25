New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 43 mins ago
Globe Electric Flexx Multipurpose 6-in-1 Portable LED Lamp/ Light
$6 $25
free shipping

Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Globe Electric Flexx Multipurpose 6-in-1 Portable LED Lamp/ Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • 3X AA batteries and a USB power cord included
  • dimmable settings
  • flexible silicone neck
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register