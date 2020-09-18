That Daily Deal · 4 hrs ago
Globe Electric 3-Outlet and 2-USB Surge Protector Power Strip
$6 $25
$1 shipping

That's $7 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 6-foot power cord
  • 6 outlet with 2 USB
  • Protects up to 300 joules
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/18/2020
    Published 4 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips That Daily Deal Globe Electric
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
jim-1
Misleading description here and at TDD. TDD shows pictures of only the white (with only three outlets), but their specification is black (with 6 outlets). The TDD headline says you get white or black at random. My bet is TDD will sell a lot more of the cheaper white than larger and more expensive black for the same price. This deal feels like bait and switch.
2 hr 16 min ago