That Daily Deal · 4 hrs ago
$6 $25
$1 shipping
That's $7 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 6-foot power cord
- 6 outlet with 2 USB
- Protects up to 300 joules
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/18/2020
Published 4 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
jim-1
Misleading description here and at TDD. TDD shows pictures of only the white (with only three outlets), but their specification is black (with 6 outlets). The TDD headline says you get white or black at random. My bet is TDD will sell a lot more of the cheaper white than larger and more expensive black for the same price. This deal feels like bait and switch.
