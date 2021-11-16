Save at least $10 and up to $104 on 10 items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- All but two items get free shipping; for those outliers, either choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Glitzhome 33.25" Metal Pitchers Fountain for $93.33 (low by $28).
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "77Z2R3T7" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- Model: BMS07104
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "EYRINPEE" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Crigoto via Amazon.
- Available in Yellow and Blue or Yellow and Red.
- IP65 wterproof rating
- up to 10 hours of light
- Model: PHL-0002
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Choose power tools from brands like Bosch, Craftsman, DeWalt, and Kobalt. The free items offered with your purchase include batteries, blowers, drivers, sanders, flashlights, saws, and more, and you can select one before adding to cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt Power Detect XR 2-Tool 20V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries for $299 (low by $100, plus free tool with value up to $199 ).
Sign In or Register