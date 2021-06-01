Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner for $3

New
$2.92 $6
pickup
You'd pay over a buck more at Amazon and Home Depot.
Features
- Lemon scent
- 4 uses
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Charmin & Bounty Family Bundle
$50 $62
free shipping
That's about $5 less than buying a similar quantity from Target.
Features
- 24 Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Rolls (equivalent of 123 single rolls)
- 12 Bounty Select-a-Size Mega Rolls (equivalent of 30 single rolls)
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Evriholder Furemover Broom
$12 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $5.
Features
- telescoping handle (from 36" to 60")
- built-in squeegee edge
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Green Gobbler Bio-Flow Drain Strips 24-Pack
$9.98 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Tips
- Sold by EcoClean Solutions via Amazon.
Features
- uses enzymes to dissolve organic material
- safe for pipes and septic systems (including old pipes and PVC pipes)
- two 12-strip packs
- Model: 8541814330
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
$18 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Features
- 1/2" general cleaning head
- oscillates 60 times per second
- pulse and continuous scrubbing settings
- water resistant
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: 1839685
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart Memorial Day Electronics Savings
discounts on laptops, TVs, tablets, more
free shipping w/ $35
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple.
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Big Summer Savings at Walmart
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more.
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mobil 1 5W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle
$9.37 after rebate $28
pickup
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much.
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Walmart · 6 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16
free shipping w/ $35
Grab this household essential at a very popular price.
Tips
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
Features
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
