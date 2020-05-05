Personalize your DealNews Experience
GlassesUSA takes 60% off frames with basic prescription lenses via coupon code "GOOD60". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply, including premium frames, sale items, and the home try-on program. Shop Now at GlassesUSA
Save on men's and women's watches, jewelry, sunglasses, and more. Plus, net additional savings via the coupons below. Shop Now at Jomashop
With people spending more and more time looking at screens for work and pleasure, it's important to protect those corneas. Trust me. I'm very very shortsighted. Go to bed with a clearer head by filtering out those harmful blue lights and adopt a cool Sci-Fi look in the meanwhile. Shop Now
Stock up on protective eye-wear, less than a buck per pair. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at Jomashop
