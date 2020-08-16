Enjoy GlassesUSA.com's sitewide Buy 1 Get 1 FREE sale using code "BOGOFREE". Includes Ray-Ban, Oakley, and other designer brands. Prices start from $38. Plus, free shipping applies to all orders. BOGO can include one premium brand pair. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now at GlassesUSA
-
Expires 8/16/2020
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save $70 off list with these hands-free all-day access to Alexa. Make calls, set reminders, add to your to do lists, listen to podcasts, or control your smart home from anywhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Use the request an invitation button on page for the chance to buy this item.
- supports most prescriptions
- supports Android 8.0 or greater and iOS 13 or greater
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 sweat and water resistant
- corrective lenses not included
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Including the shipping savings, that's $8 off. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Apply code "ZENNIFAN" to bag free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $4.95.
- includes frames, basic prescriptions lenses, anti-scratch coating, & UV protection
- Model: 278521
Save on over 500 cheap styles. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Each includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Sign In or Register