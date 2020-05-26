Personalize your DealNews Experience
GlassesUSA takes 60% off frames with basic prescription lenses via coupon code "USA60" as part of its Memorial Day Sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply, including premium frames, sale items, and the home try-on program. Shop Now at GlassesUSA
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
Save on men's and women's watches, jewelry, sunglasses, and more. Plus, net additional savings via the coupons below. Shop Now at Jomashop
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
