GlassesUSA · 51 mins ago
60% off frames
free shipping
GlassesUSA takes 60% off frames with basic prescription lenses via coupon code "SHINE60" as part of its Let The Sun Shine In Sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply, including premium frames, sale items, and the home try-on program Shop Now at GlassesUSA
Tips
- Limit is one coupon per purchase.
- Single vision value lens package included.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Echo Frames Eyeglasses w/ Alexa
$180
free shipping
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
Features
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
Amazon · 3 days ago
K Kenzhou Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses 2-Pack
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "301L9GV2" and clip the 20% off on-page coupon for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- purports to cut 90% of blue light
- reduces eye strain
- Model: BD14000
Hi Waldo · 1 mo ago
Waldo Contact Lenses Trial
free
$3 shipping
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
EyeBuyDirect · 1 mo ago
Ray-Ban and Oakley Frames at EyeBuyDirect
30% off
free shipping w/ $99
After the coupon, prices start at $94.50. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Tips
- Get this discount via coupon code "30FLASH".
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $99 or more.
