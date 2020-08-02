At GlassesUSA, buy one pair of glasses and get a second pair for free via coupon code "BOGOFREE" during its Back to School Sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply, including contact lenses and sale items. Shop Now at GlassesUSA
- Limit is one coupon per purchase.
- Single vision value lens package included.
- Not eligible with Readers category items.
- BOGO order can include one premium frame. Premium frame isn't eligible as second pair.
Over 50 frames qualify for this deal. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Use code "ZENNIFAN" to score free shipping (you must be logged in to apply the coupon).
Save $70 off list with these hands-free all-day access to Alexa. Make calls, set reminders, add to your to do lists, listen to podcasts, or control your smart home from anywhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Use the request an invitation button on page for the chance to buy this item.
- supports most prescriptions
- supports Android 8.0 or greater and iOS 13 or greater
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 sweat and water resistant
- corrective lenses not included
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Including the shipping savings, that's $8 off. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Apply code "ZENNIFAN" to bag free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $4.95.
- includes frames, basic prescriptions lenses, anti-scratch coating, & UV protection
- Model: 278521
Sign In or Register