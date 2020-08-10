Buy one pair of glasses and get a second pair free with coupon code "GSBOGO" (excludes sale items). Alternatively coupon code "BRIGHT30" takes 30% off your entire order. (It doesn't stack with other coupons.) Also, get free sunglasses with orders of $149 (a $29.95 value). Buy Now at Glassesshop.com
-
Expires 8/10/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
- In Glossy Black
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay
- 53mm lens
- Model: RX 5340 2000 53
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
Save 67% off list by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "40MRRC4R". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Twilight and Blue. (Or, Twilight and Red drops to $8.99 with the same clippable and code.)
- Sold by Kenzhou via Amazon.
- purports to cut 90% of blue light
- reduces eye strain
- Model: BD14000
At Glassesshop.com, buy one complete pair of eyeglasses and get a second pair of equal or lesser value for free via coupon code "GSBOGO". Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now at Glassesshop.com
- Alternatively, "BRIGHT30" takes 30% off (but doesn't stack).
- Also, get a free pair of sunglasses when you spend $149 or more.
Sign In or Register