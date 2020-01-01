Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Glad ForceFlexPlus 13-Gallon Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags 34-Pack
$8 $17
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available at this price in several other scents; search "Glad ForceFlexPlus 13 Gallon 34 ct" to find them.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Febreze Mediterranean Lavender scent
  • LeakGuard, RipGuard, ForceFlex, and OdorShield technology
  • Popularity: 3/5
