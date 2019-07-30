- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Glad ForceFlexPlus 13-Gallon Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags 34-Pack in Mediterranean Lavender for $7.77. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Scotch-Brite Handy Bathroom Scrubber for $2.82. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $2.68. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Scotts Shop Towels 3-Pack for $5.48 with free shipping. That's about a buck under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Bounty Select-a-Size Paper Towels Giant Roll 8-Pack for $11.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $9.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends July 31.
Update: The price now drops to $8.80 via coupon code "HOME20". Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register