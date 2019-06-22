New
$6 $11
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Butter Toffee Peanuts 10.5-oz. Canister for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 22. Buy Now
- Order 3 or more to drop the price to $4.99 each.
- best by 7/19/19
Expires 6/22/2019
13 Deals · 1 day ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Maruchan Instant Lunch Ramen Noodle Cup 12-Pack
$4
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Maruchan Instant Lunch Ramen Noodle Cup 12-Pack in Chicken Flavor for $3.84 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now
- This item is currently out of stock but can still be ordered today for its expected return June 19.
- great for a quick bite, college, and the zombie apocalypse
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Blue Diamond Raw Whole Natural Almonds 40-oz.
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Blue Diamond Raw Whole Natural Almonds 40-oz. for $12.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Blue Diamond Raw Whole Natural Almonds 40-oz. Bag
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Blue Diamond Raw Whole Natural Almonds 40-oz. Bag for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Perrier 16.9-oz. Sparkling Mineral Water 24-Pack
$13
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Perrier 16.9-oz. Sparkling Mineral Water 24-Pack for $16.25. Clip the $2.76 coupon on the product page to cut that to $13.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- zero calories and zero sweeteners
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Hanes Unisex Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack
$22 $100
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Hanes Unisex ComfortWash Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack for $22.49 with free shipping. That's $4.50 per shirt, $2 less than our March mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $23 today. Buy Now
- the color is chosen at random
- most men's sizes S to 3XL
Ends Today
13 Deals · 20 hrs ago
Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and about $2 less than you'd pay in local stores. Deal ends June 21. Buy Now
- Stocking up? Order 10 or more 21-packs and the per-unit price drops to $5.99.
13 Deals · 4 days ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
Ends Today
13 Deals · 8 hrs ago
Ginsey Bamboo Folding Table/ Bench
$17 $45
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Ginsey Bamboo Folding Table/ Bench for $17.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- Buy two for $30
- 100% bamboo
- water resistant
- collapsible design
